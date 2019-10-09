The world of social media has taken us by storm and everyone is jumping on the bandwagon. It allows many to voice our own opinions even when the public doesn’t ask for it. It doesn’t take much to sign up to any of the many social media platforms and begin a day of talking to whoever wants to follow you or like your comments. The topics can be on love, relationships, mental health, or what you ate in the last five minutes. Here are some things to keep people interested in your daily social media posts.

Consistency

There is nothing like finding a good social media post where you find yourself coming back for more to read. It also is not good when that post either disappears or you don’t hear anything from the author. If you are striving to have your voice heard, then you have to be consistent with your message. You’ll have to commit to posting several times a day or an hour. Followers come to either rely on what you are saying or depend on it for their own lives. Many look at posts as a way to get through problems in life or handle a tragic event. You’ll have to determine when to post on Instagram or your platform of choice. Your consistent opinions or advice can help your followers get through their day.

Originality

Try to post things that are original. It makes no sense to make stuff up as people will call you out and tell you what you’re doing. Originality rules and your followers will thrive on it because you are always giving them something new to think about. In order to stay original, you’ll need to keep yourself abreast of what is going on about the topic you are writing about. Don’t do anything halfway as it will be noticeable and people will get angry and post negative comments. Yet, don’t overdo it as you have to stand by what you are saying to the public. This means don’t try to be an expert on physics when you don’t hold a degree or have the experience. Read as much as you can on the topic you are talking about daily to give people fresh ideas.

Photos or Graphics

You can always insert photos in your social media posts to make valid points people can relate to. We are all visual learners at some point and social media is pushing that further. Pick photos that make sense and that you have permission to use. Most photos or even video clips that are funny have an owner. It’s not hard to find who owns what photo or graphic you want to post. If you do post without permission, then this creates problems for the entire social media timeline you’ve built in the last three to five years. This can be a daunting experience when people find out you really didn’t travel to Paris and those are stock photos.

Honesty

There is nothing worse on a social media platform you’ve been following for months than to find out everything is a lie. It’s not only the worst kind of lying, but it’s also that you knowingly did it on purpose. Some people get so caught up in the number of followers they have that their timeline goes from bad to worse. They are overwhelmed with the thousands of people that are living and breathing their daily words. However, not being honest in your posts cannot only get you banned from the platform, but you might also pick up a lot of trolls telling you about yourself. We’ve all seen these comments and most are not pretty, to say the least. You’ll be forced into hiding and trying to get on another platform if they will have you. Do yourself a favor and stay honest in all the posts you create.

These are some of the ways social media posts have changed how we communicate. There are things you can do to get better at it. Remain consistent in your posts and do it every day, if not once an hour. Stay original in your voice and do research on topics. Keep your posts honest and you’ll be successful in dodging the trolls.

–Sara Stringer is a freelance writer who most enjoys blogging about lifestyle, relationships and life as a woman. In her spare time, she enjoys soaking up the sunshine with her husband and two kids. Compensation was received for the editing and publishing of this article.

[Photos via Unsplash]