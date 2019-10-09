My Essay on HuffPost Personal: “Trolls Told Me I’m Too Ugly To Post Pics…”

TrollsOf all the amazing things that have happened as a result of my viral tweet to the trolls, the thing I’m most proud of is that we’ve started a conversation about beauty and disability! We live in a society that doesn’t usually put those two things together, but WE’RE DOING IT and I couldn’t be happier!! Take that, trolls…

I’m so honored that I got to write about this for HuffPost Personal! I’d wanted to pitch them for awhile, but kept putting it off for some reason. Luckily, my amazing writer friend Tamara kept gently encouraging me, and, well, I thought that a piece about one aspect of my viral tweet might be just the perfect story for them.

Thankfully, the editor felt the same and accepted my piece a couple hours after I turned in the draft.

Wrestling with my own self-confidence and beauty is a big part of my story and something tells me that my journey is only just beginning! Again, take THAT trolls!

Here’s an excerpt of the piece, in which I (try!) to give a solid argument for why it’s so important to actually celebrate disabilities and not act like they’re such a bad thing…

Growing up, the mirror often felt like my biggest enemy. I’d see myself, see my wheelchair, see my deformed hands and think, Maybe I am just ugly. Most of my scars were hidden under my clothes, but that didn’t matter because I could still feel them. I was so certain people would be repulsed by them in the same way I was for most of my teenage years.

In that one tweet, I owned my beauty. For the first time in my life, I felt worthy and deserving. In less than 280 characters, I found the sense of self-confidence I’d been looking for since those days spent analyzing myself in front of the mirror.

That tweet also brought disabilities and beauty together ― two things we don’t typically associate with each other. That tweet showed the world that those two things can exist together and that disabilities can be beautiful.

You can read the full piece here and I'd love to hear your thoughts. Feel free to email me anytime at mellow1422@aol.com and let's chat! And of course, feel free to share my essay on Facebook, Twitter or even your local refrigerator. If you share on Twitter, be sure to tag me @melissablake so I see your tweet and we can connect! I can't wait to hear from you! Love you all… xoxo

My Essay on CNN Opinion: “Bell Bottoms and a Blended Family: ‘The Brady Bunch’ at 50”

Brady Bunch Brady BunchHere’s the story…of that time I got to write about my favorite TV family!! The 50th anniversary of “The Brady Bunch” was last month and I’ve been wanting to write about it for months!! I had such a groovy time reminiscing about how the show has aged and its lasting cultural legacy!! And, I’m so glad that I got to write about the show for CNN Opinion, which, as you know, is my absolute favorite op-ed outlet…

I spent my formative years watching reruns of “The Brady Bunch” on TBS and I quickly fell in love with the show! It was a look back at a different time and, come on, those songs were so catchy, right?? And their dance moves? Flawless!!

Here’s an excerpt of the piece, in which I (finally!) publicly reveal my childhood crush on Greg Brady, who was my Casanova of Clinton Avenue…

For half a century, it’s been hard to escape the show’s influence. We’ve all found ourselves wrapped up in the Brady bubble at some point, even if we didn’t watch during the original run. I was born a full seven years after the show ended, long after the gang hung up their bell bottoms and stopped singing about sunshine days. And still, the show (and most importantly, the Bradys themselves) were such an integral part of my childhood.

In the end, I’m not sure the sort of charm and innocence we see on “The Brady Bunch” can ever be replicated. But maybe that’s a good thing. After all, it’s that very uniqueness that has helped the show remain such a cultural classic for so many years. We can enjoy and appreciate it as a sort of time capsule of the era, revisiting its lessons any time we want.

Yes, the Bradys have given us the ride of a lifetime. Bell bottoms and all.

You can read the full piece here and I'd love to hear your thoughts.

Thoughts on National Boyfriend Day

National Boyfriend DayLast Thursday was National Boyfriend Day and I’d just like to give a shout-out to my teenage self, who painstakingly came up with this 12-point checklist for her “boyfriends and husband.”

Honestly, I’ve got to give her props for her sheer optimism and for knowing exactly what she wants!  Apparently, at that age, everything was crystal clear in the “What I Want In A Relationship” department because I distinctly remember sitting down to write that list and the words just came flowing out so effortlessly. One, two, three…before I knew it, I had 12 must-have qualities for the future loves of my life.

Don’t believe me? Check out the indisputable proof right here. For example…

I was a firm feminist at the age of 17…

National Boyfriend Day National Boyfriend Day#6. Supportive: “This is in both my personal life as well as in my career. I wouldn’t want any guy to hold me back — this is the ‘90s and I want a ‘90’s man!”

Turns out, I couldn’t deal with the mansplainers even back then…

National Boyfriend Day#9. Self-confident: “I need a man who believes in himself, but he must not be overly confident because that could border on being conceited.”

And then the other day, I was searching for something on the blog and came across this post from a year ago. It still rings true: Where HAVE all the good men gone?

It’s a question that I keep on asking: Where are all the good men? Where are all the good men? Where are all the good men? Those six words seem to haunt me to no end because I’m not exactly sure about the answer to that question.

As I wrote in the post…

“Are they all hiding from me? Are they at the local Target? Busy taking a morning jog? Or maybe they’re all “too scared” to come out and actually support women when we need it the most? Honestly, that last scenario is the only one that seems plausible to me right now. Because I’m sure not seeing these good men that people like my mom swear are out there. All I’m seeing are entitled, mansplaining dude bros who are exasperated that they’re being called out because, for some, their cushy little life has never been disrupted like that before.”

So here’s my plea (do any men even read my blog?): Please show yourselves, men of the world. For the love of all things, please, please just let us know you’re out there. Please let us know that good and decent men still exist in this ever-dimming dark world. Can you do that, please? Thank you and I hope you all had a happy National Boyfriend Day… xoxo

P.S. Someone’s name has been blacked out of the above diary entry to protect the innocent…and save me from embarrassment.

[First and last photo via Unsplash]

The World of Social Media and How We Communicate

Social MediaThe world of social media has taken us by storm and everyone is jumping on the bandwagon. It allows many to voice our own opinions even when the public doesn’t ask for it. It doesn’t take much to sign up to any of the many social media platforms and begin a day of talking to whoever wants to follow you or like your comments. The topics can be on love, relationships, mental health, or what you ate in the last five minutes. Here are some things to keep people interested in your daily social media posts.

Consistency

There is nothing like finding a good social media post where you find yourself coming back for more to read. It also is not good when that post either disappears or you don’t hear anything from the author. If you are striving to have your voice heard, then you have to be consistent with your message. You’ll have to commit to posting several times a day or an hour. Followers come to either rely on what you are saying or depend on it for their own lives. Many look at posts as a way to get through problems in life or handle a tragic event. You’ll have to determine when to post on Instagram or your platform of choice. Your consistent opinions or advice can help your followers get through their day.

Originality

Try to post things that are original. It makes no sense to make stuff up as people will call you out and tell you what you’re doing. Originality rules and your followers will thrive on it because you are always giving them something new to think about. In order to stay original, you’ll need to keep yourself abreast of what is going on about the topic you are writing about. Don’t do anything halfway as it will be noticeable and people will get angry and post negative comments. Yet, don’t overdo it as you have to stand by what you are saying to the public. This means don’t try to be an expert on physics when you don’t hold a degree or have the experience. Read as much as you can on the topic you are talking about daily to give people fresh ideas.

Photos or Graphics

You can always insert photos in your social media posts to make valid points people can relate to. We are all visual learners at some point and social media is pushing that further. Pick photos that make sense and that you have permission to use. Most photos or even video clips that are funny have an owner. It’s not hard to find who owns what photo or graphic you want to post. If you do post without permission, then this creates problems for the entire social media timeline you’ve built in the last three to five years. This can be a daunting experience when people find out you really didn’t travel to Paris and those are stock photos.

Honesty

There is nothing worse on a social media platform you’ve been following for months than to find out everything is a lie. It’s not only the worst kind of lying, but it’s also that you knowingly did it on purpose. Some people get so caught up in the number of followers they have that their timeline goes from bad to worse. They are overwhelmed with the thousands of people that are living and breathing their daily words. However, not being honest in your posts cannot only get you banned from the platform, but you might also pick up a lot of trolls telling you about yourself. We’ve all seen these comments and most are not pretty, to say the least. You’ll be forced into hiding and trying to get on another platform if they will have you. Do yourself a favor and stay honest in all the posts you create.

These are some of the ways social media posts have changed how we communicate. There are things you can do to get better at it. Remain consistent in your posts and do it every day, if not once an hour. Stay original in your voice and do research on topics. Keep your posts honest and you’ll be successful in dodging the trolls.

Social Media–Sara Stringer is a freelance writer who most enjoys blogging about lifestyle, relationships and life as a woman. In her spare time, she enjoys soaking up the sunshine with her husband and two kids. Compensation was received for the editing and publishing of this article.

[Photos via Unsplash]

My Essay on The Fix: “Let’s Talk About Suicide”

SuicideMy newest byline was such an important one for me to write, so I’ll just get right to it today, friends! September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. I knew I wanted to write something, but I wasn’t quite sure what. After I thought about it for a bit, the idea seemed so obvious and it became my fourth piece for The Fix

In 2019, it seems like we already know so much about suicide. It’s easy to look up statistics and, unfortunately, it’s rare that a day goes by without at least one headline or mention on the news. We know all the facts, don’t we? Despite all that, though, what we rarely do is talk about suicide. We don’t have open conversations about the people we’ve lost and what the suicide of a loved one leaves in its wake. Maybe we’re scared. Maybe the topic just makes us too uncomfortable altogether.

For whatever reason, we just don’t talk about it.

As you already know, I’ve never been like that. I’ve talked about losing my father and I’ve written openly about it. A lot. Some people say that I shouldn’t talk about suicide and while that may be the right choice for them, it’s never been the right choice for me.

Here’s an excerpt of the piece, which I hope will help us all to start a conversation about this hard-to-talk-about topic…

There’s a catch-22 when it comes to suicide: People are reluctant to talk about it because it’s a sensitive and deeply personal topic, but it remains a sensitive topic because people don’t talk about it. So we find ourselves tip-toeing around suicide altogether, which doesn’t help anyone. For years, I’d find myself at a loss for words whenever someone would mention suicide, so I’ve been there.

That’s why I’ve been trying to change suicide’s shameful stigma. For the last 16 years, I’ve been vocal, unafraid to talk about the very things people don’t want to talk about. In the beginning, I talked about my father as a way to process my grief. I saw it as a way to keep my father’s memory alive, but as the years went on, I began to realize that my talking about his suicide wasn’t just for me. Sure, it may have started out that way, but the more statistics I read and the more stories I heard, the more I learned how many people are affected by suicide. I began to feel a responsibility to share my story.

SuicideAnd, it looks like my story might actually be starting a conversation — or, at the very least, getting people to think about suicide in a different way. Today, my piece is among the most popular articles on The Fix! That, friends, makes me incredibly hopeful for a future with less suicides stigmas and more compassion and understanding. Are you with me??

You can read the full piece here and I'd love to hear your thoughts.

[Top photo via Unsplash]